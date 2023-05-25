iOS 17 will reportedly feature native journaling, health coach apps

Apple’s new operating system, iOS 17, hasn’t officially been announced yet, but we’ve seen rumours about the OS update for months. The latest detail to emerge is that iOS 17 will include a native journaling app.

Apple’s journal app will reportedly allow users to take notes about their life and includes a feature called “All Day People Discovery” that allows it to detect when you’re around others.

The prospect of a journaling app built into iOS first appeared in April. Codenamed “Jurassic,” the app reportedly leverages user data to help log daily activities. If you got a workout in, or, on the flip side, you stopped working out, Jurassic notices and prompts you to take note of that.

Now, Bloomberg has reported that the rumoured journal feature will be part of iOS 17.

Apple is also reportedly working on a health-coaching service, codenamed “Quartz,” managed by AI. The coach could give you advice about sleep, diet and exercise. In addition, it can reportedly track your mood throughout the day.

Quartz and Jurassic may be able to share data. For example, your mood tracking might inform your journaling. A snapshot of your mood over time could be particularly invaluable.

We’ll likely learn more about iOS 17 and the potential new journaling and health coaching apps at Apple’s upcoming WWDC event.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors