Apple might be working on a journal app for the iPhone

Apple is hard at work building a native journaling app for the iPhone, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. Codenamed “Jurassic” internally, the new software will supposedly use on-device user data to make logging suggestions.

Journaling suggestions might include prompts like logging a completed workout or writing about a sudden change in daily physical activity. The data and processing will take place locally, with suggestions deleted after one month, according to The Wall Street Journal report.

Apple introducing new apps into its iPhone software is nothing new — the company has previously created its own version of other popular third-party apps and services. Unlike third parties, Apple preinstalls its new apps directly onto iPhones. This gives the app a massive boost in both scope and reach.

With Apple leveraging its user data to make logging suggestions, other iPhone journal apps might have stiff competition in the not-so-distant future.

If a journal app does launch, it will likely be unveiled alongside iOS 17 and will release in the fall.

Source: The Wall Street Journal Via: The Verge