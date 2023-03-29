WWDC 2023 runs from June 5-9: Will we finally see Apple’s MR headset?

Apple has confirmed that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set for June 5th-9th at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The tech giant is expected to unveil the latest version of its operating systems, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14 and more. There’s also a strong possibility Apple could reveal its often-rumoured virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset during WWDC 2023’s opening keynote. We’ve also seen rumours that Apple could show off its rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air for the first time at the event.

Like WWDC 2020, 2021 and 2022, the majority of sessions will be available to developers online at no additional cost, but there will also be an all-day special event for select developers and students on June 5th at Apple’s campus.

MobileSyrup will have more on Apple’s WWDC 2023 in the coming weeks.

Image credit: Apple