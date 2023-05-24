The Pixel Tablet may get a fourth colour after all

The Pixel Tablet was announced in 2022. We heard more about it at this year’s Google I/O, including its three colours: ‘Porcelain,’ ‘Rose,’ and ‘Hazel.’ According to 9to5Google, the Pixel Tablet has a fourth, unannounced colour: black.

The outlet reported in April that there would be four colourways for the Pixel Tablet and recently reported that the fourth would be black. The report comes weeks after Google announced the first three colours at I/O. The publication’s sources for speculation about a fourth colourway are unclear, though 9to5Google is usually a reliable source itself.

As a result of limited information about the colourway, we can only guess the details.

The Porcelain and Rose Pixel Tablets use the same light-coloured dock, while the Hazel version has a Hazel dock to match. The black colourway might share the Hazel dock.

It’s also unclear whether the black colourway will be available to purchase at launch on June 20th, 2023. Right now, the three other colourways are available for preorder from Google for $699.

Source: 9to5Google Via: Android Police