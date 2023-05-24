Rogers lets some of its Mastercard users earn more cash back under strict new guidelines

Rogers is letting customers save a little bit more money on eligible purchases.

But there are two caveats: you need a Rogers Mastercard, and you need to trust Rogers to keep you connected (cue flashbacks to July 2022).

As a recap, Rogers Bank introduced the Rogers Connections Mastercard in October 2022, a card specially designed for “Rogers customers.” The company is selling the idea that if you have certain Rogers services, using this card on your other purchases will net you a return through cash back.

Rogers says customers that have an eligible wireless phone service, plus internet, TV, home phone, or home monitoring services, can now earn 2 percent cash back. This is up from the previous 1 percent.

If you’re banking on your use of Rogers’ home services to get you the bonus, you’re out of luck if you’re outside of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario (not including Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie), as the benefit is limited to these areas.

The fine print further says it only applies to postpaid services offered by Rogers and not Fido, Chatr or any other company Rogers owns.

Anyone who isn’t eligible will continue to earn the normal 1 percent cash back. It’s also important to note the credit card no longer has an annual fee.

To conclude, if you’re trusting Rogers to keep you connected through wireless and wireline means, you might benefit from this change.

You also might want to examine how to diversify your service providers (which really applies to everyone using one provider to keep them connected).

Image credit: Rogers Bank

Source: Rogers