fbpx
Syrup Community

Link’s got nothing on Canada’s biggest Zelda fan

Here's a recap of our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom contest

MobileSyrup
May 24, 20233:26 PM EDT 0 comments
Zelda contest winner

Early last month, MobileSyrup launched a contest to hunt down Canada’s biggest fan of Nintendo’s Zelda series ahead of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The winner got his hands on a two-night stay at a hotel in New York City for two guests, including round-trip airfare and a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition picked up in person from Nintendo New York during the game’s launch weekend.

The competition was fierce thanks to several notable entries via the Twitter hashtag ‘#BiggestCanadianZeldaFan,’ but the MobileSyrup team ultimately decided on Joseph Puopolo, mainly because the iconic video game franchise is an integral part of his life. (Puopolo even made his own logo and t-shirt for the occasion!)

Below is Puopolo’s winning submission:

A few surprises were also in store for Puopolo at the event, including meeting the president of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser, Tears of the Kingdom game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi and Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma.

The runner-up, J.P Crowell, won the secondary prize pack that included a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a The Legend of Zelda Triforce light, a The Legend of Zelda compact stand and a The Legend of Zelda-themed pro controller.

You can find his submission below:

And, finally, here are a few of our top submissions to the contest:

Thanks to all who participated in the contest!

Image credit: @NintenjoSwitchy

Comments