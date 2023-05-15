Win a TCL 40 XE 5G and 32-inch TV with MobileSyrup and TCL

MobileSyrup has teamed up with TCL for a new contest. We’re offering the new TCL 40 XE 5G Android smartphone and a 32-inch TCL smart TV to one lucky reader.

The TCL 40 XE offers Nxtvision technology alongside a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Further, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel primary camera with two additional lenses, one for depth and one for macro, both with 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, the handset features an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The device features the MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage up to 1TB.

The handset is paired with a 5,000mAh battery; face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The TCL 40 XE we’re giving away is in ‘Starlight Black.’

The 32-inch smart TV has the model number 32S350G-CA, which is TCL’s Class 3-series LED TV with an FHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

This contest ends on June 14th, and the winner will be announced on June 15th.

