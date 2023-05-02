TCL’s 40 XE 5G smartphone offers solid specs at a low price

TCL has unveiled a new upcoming smartphone, the TCL 40 XE 5G. The phone offers users 5G functionality at a budget price point, and is set release sometime in June 2023.

The company says the 40 XE 5G’s marquee features are 5G connectivity and its 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. The XE houses the MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-core 5G processor, allowing for smoother streams and faster upload times. It also contains 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB if paired with a MicroSD card.

Camera-wise, the rear triple camera system features a 13-megapixel camera and additional 2-megapixel depth/2-megapixel macro lenses and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Further, these features are contained in a light, ultra-slim design. Battery-wise, the smartphone’s cell comes in at 5,000 mAh. The smartphone is only available in one colour, ‘Starlight Black.’

However, the TCL 40 XE 5G’s biggest draw is its price.

Designed for those looking for 5G performance without breaking the bank, the device is set to launch at $320, and it will be available on Canadian carrier plans for around $11-$12/month. The 40 XE 5G will be carried in Canada by Bell, Virgin Plus and Vidéotron, with the final price subject to change slightly based on the carrier.

TCL is also offering a 32-inch TCL smart television gift with every purchase of the smartphone.

More information about TCL’s 40 XE 5G TCL can be found on its website here.

Image credit: TCL