New Gboard ‘split’ layout for tablets arrives in beta

Google’s default Android keyboard, known as GBoard, has a new ‘split’ option in beta for tablet users. The new layout, which makes typing on a big screen more intuitive, was first spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google.

When the option is toggled on, it appears to work similarly to its equivalent on iPadOS or Windows. Half of the letters show up on the left side of the screen, while the other half populate the right side.

Google has been working on a split keyboard layout for some time. It began beta testing the feature for foldable phones back in June 2022. Now tablet users will be getting in on the fun as well.

The timing is no surprise, with the company’s Pixel Tablet soon to enter the highly competitive market. Google isn’t the only one boasting about its shiny new Android tablet — OnePlus thinks it’s built a slate worthy of your money as well.

If you’re so inclined, you can test out the latest GBoard beta on the Google Play Store.

Via: 9to5Google