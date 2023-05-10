Uber brings in-app flight booking to the U.K.

Flight bookings are now available within the Uber app for U.K. users, the company has confirmed in a news release. The popular ride sharing service is working with Canadian-based travel agency Hopper to get the new feature off the ground (literally).

“We’re incredibly pleased to introduce flight bookings as the latest addition to Uber’s suite of travel booking options. Perfect for business travellers and tourists alike, our new functionality will make the booking and managing of air travel simple and stress-free, with the booking process taking as little as one minute in the Uber app,” says Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber U.K.

To book a flight using Uber, U.K. users can input their travel details directly into the app. With major carriers, users will be able to select seats and pay directly within the app, the company says.

In recent years, Uber has been expanding the capabilities of its app to include things like public transport information, car rentals, and train transit in certain markets. If this new foray into air travel works out in the UK market, it likely won’t be long before we see the feature roll out to Canadian users as well.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Hopper Via: The Verge