Uber partners with Toronto’s UP Express train to make connections easier

Uber's placing pickup zones at UP Express station in Toronto

Oct 3, 2018

3:04 PM EDT

Ride-sharing platform Uber is partnering with Toronto’s UP Express train line that connects Union Station to Pearson Airport.

At each of the three UP Express stations — Union, Bloor and Weston — there is now an Uber pickup zone. The app should direct riders to the zone when they order an Uber from one of these locations.

The Union Station zone is located on Station Street, a single floor below the UP Express stop. There are two options at the Bloor Station — either go east from track 11 to Randolph Avenue, or exit to Dundas Street and head for the passenger pickup loop.

The Weston Station zone is located in the parking lot. All of the locations should feature signage to help direct people as well.

Uber hopes seamless pickups will help people get into the city faster once they get off the train.

