Uber launches car rental feature in Canada with local providers

Uber, the ride-hailing giant, is launching a new feature in Canada that lets users rent a car from local providers like Avis, Hertz or Budget within the Uber app.

Uber Rent, which is rolling out this week across the country, aims to make car rental more convenient and accessible for Canadians who need a vehicle for various purposes, such as going out of town, running an errand, or taking a weekend getaway.

Uber says the new feature is part of its vision to offer more transportation options in its app and to provide an alternative to personal car ownership, which can help reduce on-road congestion and reduce emissions.

To access Uber Rent, users need to open the Uber app and tap the “Rental Cars” icon. They then enter the address where they want to pick up and drop off their car and the start and end date/time of their reservation. Users can also browse through different vehicles and choose the one that suits their needs and budgets.

Once selected, users can choose to either pay upfront via the app or head to the vehicle pick-up location and pay there. It’s worth noting that users will need to carry their driver’s license alongside a credit card when picking up the rental vehicle.

Uber Rent is slated to be available in Canada starting this week. The Uber app is available to download from the App Store and the Play Store.

Image credit: Uber