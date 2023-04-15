Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and Paramount+ [April 10-16]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 5) [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: April 14th, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Nine episodes (around one hour each)

With a new job, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover it’s farther than she thought.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) and stars Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards), Alex Borstein (Family Guy), Michael Zegen (Rescue Me) and Tony Shalhoub (Monk).

Pearl

Original theatrical release date: September 16th, 2022

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: April 14th, 2023

Genre: Slasher

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

A sheltered young woman’s aspirations to become a movie star lead her to commit violent acts.

An origin story for the villainous elderly woman from last year’s X, Pearl was co-written and directed by Ti West (X) and features Mia Goth reprising her role as the titular character while also co-writing the movie. It’s worth noting that a third film from West and Goth, MaXXXine, is currently in development.

Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: April 14th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: Seven episodes (around 45 minutes each)

A woman becomes closer to her stepdaughter as she searches for her husband after his mysterious disappearance.

Based on Laura Dave’s novel of the same name, The Last Thing He Told Me was created by Dave and Josh Singer (Spotlight) and stars Jennifer Garner (Alias), Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Aisha Tyler (Archer).

Crave

Barry (Season 4)

Crave premiere date: April 16th, 2023 at 10pm ET (first two episodes, new episodes every Sunday at 10pm ET)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

In the final season of the hit HBO series, Barry’s arrest leads Cousineau to be hailed as a hero but soon brings about shocking consequences.

Barry was created by Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live) and Alec Berg (Silicon Valley) and stars Hader, Stephen Root (King of the Hill), Vancouver’s Sarah Goldberg (The Report), Henry Winkler (Happy Days) and Anthony Carrigan (Gotham).

A Black Lady Sketch Show (Season 4)

Crave premiere date: April 14th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Sketch comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend return for more sketches alongside guests like Sam Richardson (The Afterparty), Kyla Pratt (The Proud Family), Colman Domingo (Euphoria) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community).

Nope

Original theatrical release date: July 22nd, 2022

Crave premiere date: April 14th, 2023

Genre: Neo-western, sci-fi, horror

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Horse-wrangling siblings attempt to capture evidence of a UFO on their ranch.

Nope was written and directed by Jordan Peele (Get Out) and stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) and Steven Yeun (Minari).

Netflix

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 12th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (53 to 63 minutes each)

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, this documentary offers new archive footage, chilling reenactments and exclusive interviews to shed new light on the horrific incident.

Obsession [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 13th, 2023

Genre: Erotic thriller

Runtime: Four episodes (33 to 43 minutes each)

A respected surgeon has an erotic infatuation with his son’s fiancée, threatening to upend everyone’s life in the process.

Based on Josephine Hart’s Damage novel, Obsession stars Richard Armitage (The Hobbit trilogy), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) and Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel).

Paramount+

Waco: The Aftermath [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: April 14th, 2023

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: Five episodes (around one hour each)

This series explores the aftermath of the disastrous 1993 FBI standoff in Waco, Texas that galvanized American militia movements.

The series is a sequel to 2018’s Waco from the same creators, John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, and stars Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals), John Leguizamo (When They See Us), Giovanni Ribisi (Sneaky Pete), David Costabile (Breaking Bad) and J. Smith-Cameron (Succession).

Image credit: HBO