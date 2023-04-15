Telecom news roundup: the season of price hikes [Apr. 7-14]

The big three telecom companies in Canada have implemented several plan changes, resulting in Canadians paying more for services. Their flanker brands, Fido, Koodo, and Virgin Plus, have also seen price hikes.

More details on the changes, and a recap of some of the most important telecom stories this week, are detailed below:

Business

Rogers is acquiring BAI’s Canadian division, the company with the rights to build a wireless network on the TTC. It will take Rogers two years to complete its 5G build and several months to update infrastructure allowing for access through 3G and 4G.

Rogers says it’s open to working with Bell and Telus to ensure all TTC riders have access to mobile services when using the subway.

Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri made $31.5 million in 2022, overtaking the CEOs of Bell and Telus.

Bell MTS has pledged to expand its services to six rural communities in Manitoba.

Fido, Koodo, and Virgin Plus have raised some plan prices by $2 a month. Rogers, Bell, and Telus have also implemented similar changes.

Bell has launched a lawsuit against an alleged copper thief.

According to a recent report from Opensignal, there isn’t a single answer to which company provides the best broadband internet services in Canada.

A new poll shows Canadians aren’t confident the government is doing enough to provide affordable and competitive telecom services.

Cogeco has released its Q2 financial results for 2023, reporting $736.6 million in revenue.

Deals

Lucky Mobile is offering 4GB of bonus data on select 3G plans for 12 months. More details are available here.

Chatr is offering a similar deal, but its offer includes 3G and 4G plans. Read more here.

Public Mobile is offering 15GB of data for $40/month for a limited time.