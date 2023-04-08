Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [April 3-9]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre [Amazon Exclusive]

Original U.S. theatrical release date: March 3rd, 2023

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: April 7th, 2023

Genre: Spy action-comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

The latest film from Guy Ritchie (Snatch) has actually skipped Canadian theatres entirely to come straight to Prime Video here.

In Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, a spy (The Fast & Furious‘ Jason Statham) must reluctantly team up with a group of top operatives to retrieve a deadly new weapons technology before an arms dealer can sell it to the highest bidder. The film co-stars Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) and Hugh Grant (Paddington 2).

Apple TV+

Schmigadoon (Season 2) [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: April 5th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Musical comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

After finding true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Josh and Melissa head to Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals

Schmigadoon! was created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (Despicable Me) and stars Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Dove Cameron (Descendants), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and Hamilton, Ontario’s Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.

Stream Schmigadoon here.

Crave

The Traitors (U.S., U.K. and Australia)

Crave premiere date: April 7th, 2023

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: 11-12 episodes per show (around one hour each)

More than 20 contestants are tasked with completing a series of challenges to build up a prize fund, while an unknown small group of “Traitors” seeks to take them out.

The U.S. version is hosted by Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), the U.K. version is hosted by Claudia Winkleman (Strictly Come Dancing) and the Australian version is hosted by Rodger Corser (Glitch).

Stream The Traitors here.

Disney+

The Crossover [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada premiere date: April 5th, 2023

Genre: Sports drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (26-36 minutes each)

Basketball prodigy brothers Josh and JB navigate their lives entering adulthood.

Based on Kwame Alexander’s 2014 novel of the same name, The Crossover stars Jalyn Hall (Till), Amir O’Neil (Marlon) and Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why).

Stream The Crossover here.

Netflix

Beef [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 6th, 2023

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (31-37 minutes each)

A road rage incident leads two strangers to seek revenge against one another.

Beef was created by Lee Sung Jin (Dave) and stars Steven Yeun (Minari) and Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe).

Stream Beef here.

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 5th, 2023

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

This documentary chronicles the rise of Grammy-nominated singer Lewis Capaldi (“Someone You Loved”).

Stream Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now here.

