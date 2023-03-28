Keanu Reeves movies to stream in Canada after John Wick: Chapter 4

Who doesn’t love Keanu Reeves?

For decades, the Toronto-raised actor has won the hearts of many for kindness, strong work ethic and varied career that includes big blockbusters, comedy, romance, video games and, even, reporting for the CBC.

His latest film, John Wick: Chapter 4, is arguably his best yet, delivering some of the most visceral, slick and well-shot action in recent memory. While Reeves is set to make an appearance in next year’s John Wick spin-off, the Ana de Armas-led The Ballerina, his future with the series beyond that remains in question.

For now, though, we can at least go back to his older work. So, if you want more Keanu in your life after Chapter 4, here’s where to watch a bunch of his most prominent movies in Canada (See here for a John Wick-specific round-up).

Bill & Ted trilogy

Reeves’ breakthrough role came as the titular Ted in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, a sci-fi comedy about two time-travelling dim-witted high school students. Alongside Alex Winter (Bill), Reeves would return for two sequels.

Constantine

While it received mixed reviews upon its release in 2005, this DC Comics adaptation has become something of a cult film ever since. In it, Reeves stars as John Constantine, a cynical exorcist with the ability to travel between Earth and Hell. It’s worth noting that Reeves and original director Francis Lawrence have also been trying to get a sequel made.

Unfortunately, Constantine isn’t on any subscription streaming service, so you’ll have to rent or buy the film on PVOD platforms like iTunes and Google Play (starting at $4.99).

The Devil’s Advocate

This supernatural horror film stars Reeves as a lawyer who joins a major firm only to discover that its owner, played by Al Pacino, is actually the Devil.

Stream The Devil’s Advocate on Netflix.

Man of Tai-Chi

Reeves’ directorial debut has him playing the antagonist in this story about a young martial artist in an underground fighting ring. Although it was a box office bomb, it did receive fairly positive reviews for its action.

Stream Man of Tai-Chi here.

The Matrix series

Arguably Reeves’ most iconic role pre-Wick saw him kung fu his way through the digital world to save humanity from an AI.

Unfortunately, only 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections — which saw Reeves reunite with fellow Canadian Carrie-Anne Moss — is on a subscription streaming service: Crave. The original trilogy — The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions — are only available to rent or purchase on platforms like iTunes and Google Play, starting at $4.99.

Much Ado About Nothing

In Kenneth Branagh’s romantic comedy adaptation of the eponymous Shakespeare play, Reeves portrays Don John, the evil half-brother of Denzel Washington’s character, Don Pedro.

Stream Much Ado About Nothing on Hoopla (free with supported library cards) and Tubi (free with ads).

My Own Private Idaho

A smaller and more intimate movie than many younger audiences might expect from the John Wick star, My Own Private Idaho stars Reeves as Scott, a young man who travels with his best friend Mike (the late River Phoenix) to find the latter’s mother.

Stream My Own Private Idaho on Amazon Prime Video and Crave (Starz membership required for both).

Point Break

In this iconic 1991 crime action film, Reeves plays an undercover FBI agent tasked with investigating a group of bank robbers, leading him to develop a complex relationship with the ringleader (the late Patrick Swayze).

Sadly, Point Break isn’t on any subscription streaming service, so you’ll have to rent or buy the film on PVOD platforms like iTunes and Google Play (starting at $4.99).

Speed

Pop quiz, hotshot: which high-octane 1994 action movie stars Reeves as an LAPD officer who’s trying to save a bus that’s rigged with a bomb that will detonate if it goes below 50 mph (80km)? Speed, of course, which co-stars Sandra Bullock and Dennis Hopper. Fun fact: it was also written by Reeves’ fellow Torontonian, Graham Yost.

Stream Speed on Disney+.

Toy Story 4

We might be a little biased here, but Reeves has arguably the best role in this animated “fourquel” as Duke Caboom, a larger-than-life Canadian daredevil toy.

Stream Toy Story 4 on Disney+.

Naturally, that only covers some of Reeves’ lengthy filmography and doesn’t include TV appearances or video game roles. On the latter front, he plays Johnny Silverhand in the massive RPG Cyberpunk 2077, a role he’s set to reprise in an expansion, Phantom Liberty, releasing later this year.

What are your favourite Keanu Reeves roles? Let us know in the comments.

Additionally, here’s where to stream other non-John Wick action movies in Canada.

Image credit: 20th Century Studios