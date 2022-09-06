Cyberpunk 2077 gets current-gen-only expansion in 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its first expansion in 2023, Phantom Liberty, and it’s only coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty pic.twitter.com/UveFE17CBx — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 6, 2022

CD Projekt Red released a teaser for the upcoming DLC. Additionally, the expansion will feature the return of Johnny Silverhand, played by Canada’s Keanu Reeves. In the trailer, V swears allegiance to the New United States of America, but Silverhand warns V about that oath.

The expansion was announced in the Night City Wire: Edgerunners Special on YouTube.

Additionally, it was revealed that the Edgerunners update will be the final update for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077.

The update, based on Netflix’s Edgerunners animated series, comes with a new wardrobe feature that lets you change your appearance without changing your armour stats. There are also three new gigs, new weapons, gameplay features and more.