Staples looking to fill 800 positions arising from Bell partnership

Staples Canada has launched an effort to fill hundreds of new positions due to its partnership with Bell.

Under the multi-year agreement, Bell’s services, along with its flanker brands Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile, will be for sale through kiosks at Staples locations. The services are expected to begin in the spring.

The company is looking to fill 800 positions. Staples’ website shows several postings for wireless sales consultants, along with other jobs, across the country.

More information is available on Staples’ website.

Image credit: CNW Group/Staples Canada ULC