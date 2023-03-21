Ferrari customer info stolen in a data breach

Italian supercar manufacturer Ferrari said that it has fallen victim to a ransomware attack that exposed its customers’ personal information, as shared by TechCrunch.

“We regret to inform you of a cyber incident at Ferrari, where a threat actor was able to access a limited number of systems in our IT environment,” said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna in a letter sent to affected customers. “As part of this incident, certain data relating to our clients was exposed, including names, addresses, email addresses and telephone numbers.”

Data breach at @Ferrari. Ransom demand, inevitably with the threat of disclosure. Anyone know which crew was behind this? pic.twitter.com/x7QTdlwOpO — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) March 20, 2023

Ferrari did not disclose how many customers were affected by the breach or how and when the company was compromised, though it did say that no payment details or bank account information was stolen in the breach.

Despite the attack, Ferrari maintained that the operational functions of its company had not been affected. It added that it has not paid the unnamed hackers’ ransom demand, saying that doing so “does not fundamentally change the data exposure.” Instead, Ferrari is working with “third-party experts” to reinforce its systems and investigate the breach.

Ferrari’s statement about the breach can be found here.

