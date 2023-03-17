Nvidia’s DLSS 3 graphic upscaler is expanding to more games

The latest version of Nvidia’s AI-powered Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), DLSS 3, is expanding to more games.

The announcement comes ahead of next week’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, California. Additionally, the company is also publicly releasing the DLSS Frame Generation plug-in, allowing developers to adopt the technology with ease.

Nvidia first introduced DLSS in 2018. The feature essentially boosts in-game performance by using an image upscaler. It forces the title to render at a lower resolution, making it less intensive for your GPU to render frames, and uses an AI algorithm to display the game the way it would look if it was rendered at a higher resolution like 4K. With DLSS 3, which is powered by the fourth-gen Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerator on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, the feature uses AI to create additional high-quality frames to upscale the look of your titles.

“Neural graphics has revolutionized gaming since its introduction with NVIDIA DLSS, and we’re now taking it to new heights,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at Nvidia. “PC gaming super-franchises such as Diablo and Forza Horizon and Bethesda’s new Redfall are raising the bar for image quality with stunning graphics while using DLSS to keep gameplay smooth as silk.”

The expansion also includes the integration of DLSS 3 into Unreal Engine with the upcoming 5.2 updates and Nvidia’s Streamline, an “open-source, cross-vendor framework that simplifies the integration of super-resolution technologies in 3D games and apps.”

The latest version of our #AI-powered Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology is now supported in an assortment of blockbuster games and franchises, and being integrated into @UnrealEngine. https://t.co/TPLo5UpuZR #GDC2023 pic.twitter.com/NUdEc5Z2P1 — NVIDIA (@nvidia) March 16, 2023

According to Nvidia, DLSS is used in over 270 titles and applications, while DLSS 3 is available in 28 released games, and is reportedly being adopted seven times faster than DLSS 2. The company’s continued marketing push, along with the introduction of new tools, will ensure DLSS 3 adoption grows even more rapidly.

The three new titles being updated to DLSS 3 are Diablo IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Redfall. DLSS 3 for Forza Horizon 5 will come as an update on March 28th, while integration with Redfall and Diablo 4 will arrive on May 2nd and June 6th, respectively.

“Supporting smooth gameplay in Diablo IV is a priority for Blizzard,” said Michael Bukowski, Diablo IV technical director at Blizzard Entertainment. “We’re excited by the high frame rate of Diablo IV running on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series hardware and DLSS 3.”

DLSS 3 support is expanding, and Nvidia is introducing new tools to simplify integration and adoption for developers.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: Nvidia