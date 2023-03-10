The ultimate MAR10 Day Canadian deal roundup

March 10th, AKA, MAR10 Day (Mario Day), is here.
Like every year, to celebrate the Italian plumber, Nintendo has discounted a range of Mario-themed titles, peripherals and Lego sets across several platforms, as shared by @Lbabinz. Check out some of the deals below:
Amazon
- Mario Party Superstars – Nintendo Switch – Standard Edition: $54.96 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’S Fury – Standard Edition: $54.96 (regularly $79.99)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Switch – Standard Edition: $54.96 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey – Standard Edition: $54.96 (regularly $79.99)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Standard Edition: $54.96 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Party Superstars: Standard – Nintendo Switch: $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Standard – Switch: $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 Standard – Switch: $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack DLC – Switch: $8.81 (regularly $12.59)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World Standard – Switch: $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
Best Buy
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition (Switch): $49.99 (save $30)
- Mario Party Superstars (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)
- Open Box – Nintendo Switch Lite – Blue LEGO Super Mario: Dorrie’s Beachfront Expansion Set: $219.99 (save $61)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)
- LEGO Super Mario: Adventures with Mario Starter Course – 231 Pieces (71360): $55.99 (save $14)
- LEGO Super Mario: Peach’s Castle Expansion Set – 1216 Pieces (71408): $142.99 (save $27)
- RDS Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart: $24.99 (save $5)
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Switch – Fireball Mario: $34.99 (save $5)
Find more games, accessories, and Mario Lego sets at Best Buy here.
Walmart
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch): Available for $54.96
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: Available for $54.96
- Super Mario Maker 2: Available for $54.96
- Luigi’s Mansion 3: Available for $54.96
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit -Mario Set: Available for $89.96
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze: Available for $54.96
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: Available for $54.96
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: Available for $54.96
- Mario Golf: Super Rush: Available for $79.96
- Super Mario Odyssey: Available for $54.96
The Source
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Mario Vintage: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Mario Set: $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Mario Party Superstars: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Maker 2: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Mario Pop Art: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
Find all Mario-themed deals at The Source here.
GameStop
- Mario Party Superstars: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Maker 2: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Golf Super Rush: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
PNP Games
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Party Superstars: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- New Super Mario Brothers Deluxe: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
VGP
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: $44.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Party Superstars: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Luigis Mansion 3: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Maker 2: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Party: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
The Nintendo eShop is also offering several Mario-themed deals. Check them out here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Image credit: Best Buy