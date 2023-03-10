Here are the big Canadian Nintendo Switch deals for MAR10 Day

It’s March 10th, so that also means it’s MAR10 Day (“Mario Day”).

To celebrate, Nintendo is running a slew of promotions on all things Mario, including deals on a Switch bundle and games. These are offered at a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, The Source and Walmart.

Retailer deals

Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit — $89.99 (regularly $129.99)

Mario Party Superstars — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Nintendo Switch console with red Joy-Cons — $399.99 with your choice of a free $79.99 downloadable game (Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Super Mario Odyssey — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Yoshi’s Crafted World — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Nintendo eShop deals

If you prefer to buy digital games, there are also deals on the Switch’s eShop. Note: Wave 1 of the promotion runs from March 10th to 23rd, while Wave 2’s offers (which haven’t yet been revealed but include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe) will kick off on March 24th.

Here’s Wave 1:

More information on MAR10 Day celebrations can be found here. In related news, the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped earlier this week.

Image credit: Nintendo