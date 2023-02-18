Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [Feb. 13-19]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Carnival Row (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 17th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

In this final season, a series of mysterious killings cause tensions between the Faefolk and humans, leading the denizens of Carnival Row to take action.

Carnival Row was created by Travis Beachum (Pacific Rim) and René Echevarria (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and stars Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings franchise) and Cara Delevingne (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets).

Stream Carnival Row here.

Apple TV+

Sharper [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: February 17th, 2023

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

A young man on a path of vengeance cons billionaires in Manhattan.

Sharper was directed by Benjamin Caron (Andor) and stars Julianne Moore (Boogie Nights), Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy), Justice Smith (The Get Down), Brianna Middleton (The Tender Bar) and John Lithgow (The Crown).

Stream Sharper here.

Crave

Star Trek: Picard (Season 3)

Crave premiere date: February 16th, 2023 (first episode, new episode every Friday)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

After receiving a desperate message from a long-lost friend, Picard must embark on his most daring mission yet with old and new friends alike.

Picard is based on Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek franchise and was created by Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), Michael Chabon (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay), Kirsten Beyer (Star Trek: Discovery) and Alex Kurtzman (2009’s Star Trek).

The series features an ensemble cast that includes Star Trek: The Next Generation veterans Patrick Stewart (Picard), LeVar Burton (La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Gates McFadden (Crusher), Marina Sirtis (Troi), Brent Spiner (Lore) and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine).

Stream Star Trek: Picard here.

Thunder Bay [Crave Original]

The new four-part Crave Original documentary series is produced, written, and co-directed by Anishinaabe journalist Ryan McMahon, who is on a quest to uncover the truth behind the deaths of numerous Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ontario. #ThunderBay premieres Feb 17 on Crave. pic.twitter.com/ixLIQYJGJv — Crave (@CraveCanada) January 19, 2023

Anishinaabe journalist Ryan McMahon investigates the deaths of numerous Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Crave premiere date: February 17th, 2023 (first two episodes, final two episodes on February 24th)

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Stream Thunder Bay here.

The Woman King

Original theatrical release date: September 16th, 2022

Crave premiere date: February 17th, 2023

Genre: Historical action-drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 15 minutes

In the West African kingdom of Dahomey in 1823, a general trains the next generation of warriors to fight a foreign enemy.

The Woman King was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) and stars Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad), Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die), Sheila Atim (The Underground Railroad) and John Boyega (Star Wars series).

Stream The Woman King here.

Netflix

Full Swing [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 15th, 2023

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: Eight episodes (41 to 50 minutes each)

This docuseries follows pro golfers like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka on and off the course during competitions.

Perfect Match [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 14th, 2023 (first four episodes, new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: 12 episodes (around 50 minutes each)

98 Degrees’ Nick Lachey hosts this new dating series bringing together hopefuls from series like Love Is Blind, The Mole and Too Hot to Handle.

