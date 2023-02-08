Game Boy and GBA games are finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has confirmed that Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

It’s been rumoured for a couple of years that the handheld games would join Nintendo’s subscription service catalogue, but it’s only now been made official during the latest Direct presentation.

What’s surprising, though, is that they’ll be available starting today, February 8th.

The Game Boy titles will be available as part of a base Nintendo Switch Online membership, which costs $24.99 CAD/year. However, GBA games are exclusive to Switch Online + Expansion Pack, priced at $63.99/year. This membership includes all of the perks of the base Switch Online subscription.

Some of the Game Boy titles available at launch include:

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Gargoyle’s Quest

Kirby’s Dream Land

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Metroid II: Return of Samus

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Gold Coins

Tetris

Wario Land 3

You can choose between Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Color filters. In supported games, multiplayer for up to two players will also be supported locally or online.

Meanwhile, the Game Boy Advance launch line-up is as follows:

Kuru Kuru Kuruin

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mega MicroGames

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare Inc.

Multiplayer for up to three players will be supported locally or online in compatible games.

Nintendo says more titles will be added to both the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance catalogues over time.

