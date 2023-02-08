The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets stunning new trailer, no delay

As expected, Nintendo closed out its latest Direct presentation with a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

While only slightly over two minutes long, we do get a good deal of gameplay footage, including looks at Link riding on horseback through ravaged landscapes, sliding down rails, riding some sort of buggy and flying what appears to be a large drone-like vehicle.

The trailer ends with a glimpse at Zelda. Interestingly, though, it reiterates the May 12th, 2023 release date, which should put some fears of another delay to rest.

Additionally, Nintendo has confirmed that pre-orders for the Breath of the Wild sequel have now gone live while revealing a collector’s edition with an artbook and other goodies. An Amiibo figure based on Link’s appearance in the game is also in the works.

Image credit: Nintendo