Several Canadian carriers waive calling, SMS charges to Turkey, Syria

A powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6th

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Feb 7, 20239:10 AM EST
Following the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6th, 2023, several Canadian carriers announced plans to temporarily waive long-distance calls and SMS fees to both countries.

Rogers

The @RogersHelps Twitter account said that Rogers would waive long-distance calls and SMS for Rogers, Fido and Chatr customers to both Turkey and Syria until February 28th, 2023.

Telus

Vancouver-based Telus said in a tweet that it would waive “all long-distance and roaming charges, including calls and texts to and from Turkey and Syria.” The carrier also noted that customers could text ‘DONATE’ to 41010 to give $20 to the Telus Friendly Future Foundation in support of earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria.

Vidéotron

Vidéotron will also waive call charges to both Turkey and Syria until February 28th.

 

