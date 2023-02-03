Netflix renews That ’90s Show for Season 2

Netflix has already renewed That ’90s Show for a 16-episode second season according to Deadline.

The spin-off to That ’70s Show premiered with a 10-episode season on January 19th and had more than 41 million hours viewed, according to Netflix.

The spin-off stars Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) and briefly features Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis). That ’90s Show even brought back Leo (Tommy Chung), a recurring character from the main series.

The revival also features new characters like Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Donna and Eric and the granddaughter of Kitty and Red Forman, as well as the actors Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Ashley Aufderheide, and Mace Coronel, who plays Jay Kelso, son of Jackie and Michael Kelso.

It’s unclear when the new season will air.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Deadline