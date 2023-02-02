Vancouver’s The Coalition has reportedly canceled two games, shifted focus to Gears 6

Vancouver-based The Coalition has reportedly cancelled two games to focus on Gears 6.

Credible Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb made the claims on the latest episode of his “Game Mess Mornings” show. According to Grubb, the Xbox-owned developer has cancelled a “smaller project, as well as another project.” It’s unclear exactly what these might have been, but a since-updated LinkedIn profile from a Coalition developer indicated that at least one of these titles was a new IP.

Part of this, he says, comes down to the widespread layoffs made by Microsoft last month, which were said to have affected The Coalition to an unclear degree.

Now, Grubb says that The Coalition is “fully” focused on Gears 6. Interestingly, Grubb says it still “feels like it’s very far away,” predicting that it will likely come “in the next three years.” The last mainline Gears game was 2019’s Gears 5.

However, The Coalition has since worked on a variety of projects beyond what Grubb says was cancelled. On top of releasing Gears 5‘s well-received Hivebusters DLC at the end of 2020, the Canadian developer assisted on development with 2020’s Gears Tactics and 2021’s Halo Infinite. The Coalition also worked with Epic Games on the now-delisted photorealistic Unreal Engine 5 Matrix Awakens tech demo featuring Canada’s own Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Beyond Gears 6, we also know that The Coalition is working with Netflix on a live-action Gears of War movie and animated series.

Therefore, The Coalition is clearly busy, so it remains to be seen when we might actually get a reveal of Gears 6. Xbox recently confirmed that it will hold its traditional major summer showcase in June, so perhaps we’ll get an update there.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Giant Bomb