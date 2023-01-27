fbpx
New on Prime Video Canada: February 2023

Bodies Bodies Bodies, Carnival Row season 2, and many more are coming to Prime Video this February

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 27, 20234:41 PM EST
Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and February 2023 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared several featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):

February 1st

  • Bodies, Bodies, Bodies
  • The Mummy
  • Schindler’s List
  • Before 30

February 2nd

  • Gary and His Demons: Season 1-2 (Amazon Original)
  • Mendarat Darurat
  • Beyond The Light Barrier

February 3rd

  • Toppen (Amazon Original)
  • The Estate
  • Harlem: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
  • Sing

February 4th

  • Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

February 10th

  • Somebody I Used to Know (Amazon Original)
  • Clarkson’s Farm: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
  • Farzi (Amazon Original)
  • Montana Story
  • For One Night Only (Amazon Original)
  • Palava

February 11th

  • Chupke Chupke

February 13th

Jodi

February 14th

  • Planet Sex (Exclusive Content)
  • Divorce Mubarak
  • Wild Wild Punjab
  • Lights Guns and Actions S2 (Exclusive)

February 15th

  • The Nanny: Seasons 1-6
  • Nasha (Exclusive Content)
  • Manes (Exclusive Content)

February 16th

  • The Shield: Seasons 1-7

February 17th

  • Carnival Row: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
  • A Spy Among Friends (Exclusive Content)
  • Drinkwater
  • An Ordinary People

February 18th

  • Cloverfield
  • 10 Cloverfield Lane

February 20th

  • Marc Marquez: All In (Exclusive Content)

February 24th

  • Die Hart (Amazon Original)
  • The Consultant: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

February 25th

  • One Fight Night 7: Lineker vs Andrade II (Live Event)

Here’s what’s coming to the Prime Video channels

  • Paramount+ – South Park: Season 25 (2/2)
  • BritBox – Death in Paradise Season 12 (2/3)
  • STARZ – Party Down: Season 3 (2/24)
  • STACKTV – History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan (2/13)

Everything leaving Amazon Prime Video

  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (February 1st)
  • Backdraft (February 1st)
  • Steve Jobs (February 1st)
  • The Game (February 1st)
  • Salt (February 1st)
  • City of Lies (February 1st)
  • Grown Ups 2 (February 1st)
  • Falling Water (February 14th)

