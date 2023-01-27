New on Prime Video Canada: February 2023

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and February 2023 will be no different.
Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared several featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):
February 1st
- Bodies, Bodies, Bodies
- The Mummy
- Schindler’s List
- Before 30
February 2nd
- Gary and His Demons: Season 1-2 (Amazon Original)
- Mendarat Darurat
- Beyond The Light Barrier
February 3rd
- Toppen (Amazon Original)
- The Estate
- Harlem: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Sing
February 4th
- Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
February 10th
- Somebody I Used to Know (Amazon Original)
- Clarkson’s Farm: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Farzi (Amazon Original)
- Montana Story
- For One Night Only (Amazon Original)
- Palava
February 11th
- Chupke Chupke
February 13th
Jodi
February 14th
- Planet Sex (Exclusive Content)
- Divorce Mubarak
- Wild Wild Punjab
- Lights Guns and Actions S2 (Exclusive)
February 15th
- The Nanny: Seasons 1-6
- Nasha (Exclusive Content)
- Manes (Exclusive Content)
February 16th
- The Shield: Seasons 1-7
February 17th
- Carnival Row: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- A Spy Among Friends (Exclusive Content)
- Drinkwater
- An Ordinary People
February 18th
- Cloverfield
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
February 20th
- Marc Marquez: All In (Exclusive Content)
February 24th
- Die Hart (Amazon Original)
- The Consultant: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
February 25th
- One Fight Night 7: Lineker vs Andrade II (Live Event)
Here’s what’s coming to the Prime Video channels
- Paramount+ – South Park: Season 25 (2/2)
- BritBox – Death in Paradise Season 12 (2/3)
- STARZ – Party Down: Season 3 (2/24)
- STACKTV – History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan (2/13)
Everything leaving Amazon Prime Video
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (February 1st)
- Backdraft (February 1st)
- Steve Jobs (February 1st)
- The Game (February 1st)
- Salt (February 1st)
- City of Lies (February 1st)
- Grown Ups 2 (February 1st)
- Falling Water (February 14th)