Fizz offering savings on home internet plan, mobile data, ahead of Boxing Day

Fizz has rolled out deals to celebrate the holidays.

Customers can customize their mobile data plans with 50GB of data. It costs $45 and includes unlimited talk and text in Quebec but no voicemail. For $50, customers can get Canada-wide calls and texts with voicemail.

The Vidéotron flanker brand also has a deal on home internet services, offering a 200Mbps internet plan for $53 (compared to $65).

New Fizz customers can also save through a referral bonus from current members. Both parties will receive $100 if the new member activates a mobile or home internet plan.

More details are available here.