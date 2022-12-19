Amazon offering some PS5 titles at more than 50 percent off

Several PlayStation 5 titles are currently discounted by upwards of 50 percent on Amazon.

The PS5 title deals, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘stwan001,’ are available for a limited time only.

Check them out below:

NBA 2K23 – PlayStation 5: $39.95 (regularly $89.99)

Madden NFL 23 – PlayStation 5: $49.95 (regularly $89.99)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – PlayStation 5: $24.99 (regularly $79.99)

Battlefield 2042 – PlayStation 5: $14.99 (regularly $19.99)

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga – PlayStation 5: $39.95 (regularly $59.96)

Persona 5 Royal: Steelbook Launch Edition – PlayStation 5: $39.96 (regularly $79.99)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – PlayStation 5: Available for $39.49

Ghostwire: Tokyo – PlayStation 5: $34.95 (Regularly $79.99)

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles – PlayStation 5: $39.96 (regularly $54.47)

F1 2022 – PlayStation 5: $49.95 (regularly $89.99)

Madden NFL 22 – PlayStation 5 – Standard Edition Edition: $19.99 (regularly $24.79)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – PlayStation 5: $54.95 (regularly $89.99)

Far Cry 6 – PlayStation 5: $24.99 (regularly $29.99)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Standard Edition – PlayStation 5: $39.95 (regularly $79.99)

Tactics Ogre Reborn – PlayStation 5: $44.95 (regularly $64.99)

Soul Hackers 2: Launch Edition – PlayStation 5: $39.96 (regularly $79.99)

Star Ocean The Divine Force – PlayStation 5: $54.95 (regularly $79.98)

Demon’s Souls – PlayStation 5: $80.37 (regularly $89.99)

Valkyrie Elysium – PlayStation 5: $54.95 (regularly $79.99)

Persona 5 Royal: Standard Edition – PlayStation 5: $39.96 (regularly $79.99)

Among Us: Crewmate Edition – 13200 PlayStation 5 Games and Software: $26.26 (regularly $39.99)

Deathloop – PlayStation 5: $29.95 (regularly $79.99)

Summer Sports Games 4K Edition Playstation 5: $11.99 (regularly $19.99)

