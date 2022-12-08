Sonos and Ikea raise the Symfonisk Lamp speaker to new heights

Ikea and Sonos have turned the excellent Symfonisk Lamp into a taller floor lamp.

This new version works with the existing Symfonisk lampshades, so it can be customized to varying degrees and comes in black. It looks like an existing Sonos Symfonisk Lamp, but it features three thin metal legs extending from the base to make it standard floor lamp height.

It’s an interesting choice and it seems like one that was made with low-cost in mind rather than good design. For example, the cable still runs out of the speaker portion, not the lamp’s base. Routing this cable through the leg of the lamp would have gone a long way toward making it look more premium.

Beyond that the new lamp feautres play/pause controls, volume buttons and is wrapped in a premium-looking fabric design.

This new Symfonisk Lamp is set to hit store shelves in Janurary of 2023. You can read our previous reviews of Ikea and Sonos’ colaberations below. It’s unclear how much the Symfonisk Lamp costs in Canada but MobileSyrup has reached out to Ikea for more information.