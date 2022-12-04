What is your game of the year?

It’s just about the end of the year, and next week is Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards, a celebration of the games that launched throughout 2022. If you haven’t voted for your game of the year yet, check out the site here.

With that in mind, this week’s Community Question is: what was your favourite game this year?

For myself, it’s hard to say. I absolutely loved God of War Ragnarök. I think it’s a title that everyone with a PlayStation 4/5 needs to play. The action-adventure game tells the story of a man and his teenage son living through the Norse apocalypse. However, while I really enjoyed Ragnarök, my game of the year is Elden Ring.

I’m a massive fan of Soulsborne games, and the world of the ‘Lands Between’ is incredibly beautiful and filled with grotesque and strange yet, beautiful monsters (and in the game I’m basically a Targaryen, without the incest). The awesome weapons, cool spells, and the fact that it’s an entirely new IP are what make it my game of the year.

Let us know in the comments below what your favourite game of the year is.

Image credit: From Software