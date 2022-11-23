Here are useful apps for following the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway in Qatar, and this time around, the tournament is a special one for Canadians given this is the first time the Men’s national team has qualified for the World Cup in 36 years.

We published a guide explaining how you can watch the tournament in Canada online. However, considering how most games start between 5am and 2pm ET (2am/2pm PT), Canadians might not have the time to sit down and watch the matches live.

We’ve compiled a list of a few useful mobile applications that can help you stay in the World Cup 2022 loop, including fixtures and scores, ensuring you don’t miss any of the action while you’re occupied with other daily-life activities.

FIFA+: The Official World Cup App

For the most reliable World Cup news, you should download the FIFA+ official World Cup App.

The application offers a live news blog about ongoing matches, match highlights for the day, upcoming fixtures, live scores and more.

Alongside stats and info about current games, the application also has more than 2,000 hours of archival content, including documentaries, docuseries and talk shows, and more as part of FIFA+ Originals.

FIFA+ also has a website that you can check out here.

Download FIFA+ for iOS here. Download FIFA+ for Android here.

Flashscore Canada

The Flashscore app isn’t limited to just the World Cup. It offers news, real-time scores, alerts, stats, and more from several top leagues from around the world, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, European Soccer, PGA Golf and more.

For the World Cup, the app offers live standings and results. A ‘Top Scorers’ section shows which player is leading the tournament in scoring, while ‘fixtures’ lets you see all the upcoming games and what time they take place.

Download Flashscore Canada for iOS here. Download Flashscore Canada for Android here.

TheScore

Being one of the more popular sports apps, TheScore, similar to Flashscore, offers stats and info on a range of leagues from around the world. Currently, the app has a separate ‘World Cup 2022 Coverage’ section with all things FIFA.

The app offers real-time push notification alerts about important in-game events, like goals scored, penalties awarded, penalties missed, red and yellow cards given, and more.

The app also offers live standings, news about recent games and participating teams, and leaders in terms of goals scored, assists and clean sheets. A ‘Lineups’ section lets you view what players are on the field, and what formations they’re playing in, while the ‘Matchup’ section lets you check a comparison between team stats like possession, shots taken, corner kicks taken, fouls and more.

TheScore also has a website that you can check out here.

Download TheScore for iOS here.

Download TheScore for Android here.

Twitter

First World Cup match on Sunday! Watch on Twitter for best coverage & real-time commentary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Twitter, while it is still alive, is a great platform for real-time updates regarding the World Cup. Following the right accounts, like @FIFAWorldCup, and turning on tweet alerts can help you stay in the loop, while the dedicated ‘World Cup’ section in the ‘Explore’ page contains relevant tweets from teams, players, the media, and more to keep you up-to-date.