Here are some of Canada’s best Black Friday 2022 gaming deals

Meta

Meta Quest 2 128GB VR Headset with Touch Controllers & Resident Evil 4: $469.99 (regularly $529.99)

Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Mario Party Superstars — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle (includes free game and three months of Switch Online) — $399.99

Persona 5 Royal — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Sonic Frontiers — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Click here for a breakdown of eShop deals.

PlayStation

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99) DualSense controllers (PS5) — $64.99 (regularly $89.99 to $94.99) Elden Ring (PS4/PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99) FIFA 23 (PS4/PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99) Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) — $34.99 (regularly $79.99) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) — $49.95 (regularly $79.99) The Last of Us Part I (PS5) — $59.99 (regularly $89.99) NHL 23 (PS4/PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99) PlayStation Plus Essential 12-month subscription: $52.49 (regularly $69.99) PlayStation Plus Extra 12-month subscription: $86.24 (regularly $114.99) PlayStation Plus Premium 12-month subscription: $104.99 (regularly $139.99) Sonic Frontiers (PS4/PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) — $29.99 (regularly $64.99



A variety of digital PSN deals can be found here.

Steam

While this is referred to as an ‘Autumn Sale,’ it does coincide with Black Friday, so we’re listing some of the deals here:

Check out all of the Autumn Sale deals here.

Xbox

Elden Ring (Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

FIFA 23 (PS4/PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

NHL 23 (Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

Sonic Frontiers (Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Xbox Series S — $299 (regularly $379.99)

Xbox Wireless Controller — $59.99 (regularly $74.99)

Find digital Xbox game deals here.

