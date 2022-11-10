Apple provides solution to AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) issue with Google Pixel

Apple is finally providing a solution to those facing issues connecting the new AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) to a Google Pixel device. While it’s likely the use of AirPods on a Pixel isn’t all too common, some users who prefer to do so began facing problems last month.

Google Pixel owners who attempted to pair the new AirPods Pro 2 from Apple ran into connection issues. MobileSyrup’s own Dean Daley recounts this very issue. When connected to a Pixel device, the AirPods Pro 2 had audio dropout issues. Strangely, the earbuds retained their connection throughout the issue.

Users note the issue stems from the A2DP hardware. A temporary fix involved disabling the Bluetooth A2DP hardware offload on a Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 within the Developer Settings. However, this results in lower audio quality. Now, Apple is stepping in with a fix of its own.

Apple recently launched its 5B58 firmware. Via the update, AirPods Pro 2 no longer runs into the issue when connecting to Pixel devices. The simple, yet effective solution popped up on Reddit. Thankfully, Apple’s firmware solution requires no extra effort aside from allowing the device to update. In order to do so, the AirPods Pro 2 must be near an Apple device ie: iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

To make sure a pair of AirPod Pro 2 earbuds are running the latest firmware, users must connect them to an iOS device. From there, users must navigate to the ‘Settings’ app. Next, click ‘General’ and ‘About.’ Following that, find the ‘AirPods’ option and ensure “5B58” is next to the ‘Firmware Version.’

Source: Reddit (servaasTyr) Via: Android Police