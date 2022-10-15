Here’s what Razer announced at RazerCon 2022 today

During Razer’s RazerCon event earlier today, the Irvine, California-based company announced new gadgets, accessories and software, alongside updates to existing fan favourites, including the Razer Kraken Kitty, Razer Barracuda wireless gaming headset and the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL optical gaming keyboard.

Let’s start off with the new releases:

Razer Edge

The Razer Edge is the company’s new 5G Android handheld gaming device that has “thousands of compatible AAA games from day one.”

The handheld features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144hz refresh rate at 2400 x 1080 FHD+ pixel resolution. It’s currently unknown if the refresh rate is adaptive or stable at 144. It’s built on Snapdragon’s G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and runs on a 5,000mAh battery for extended gaming sessions.

The handheld can take advantage of all android gaming from the Play Store, while also being able to stream games on the cloud through Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Nvidia GeForce Now. Further, games can be played via touchscreen or through the Razer Edge’s tactile controls

The handheld will be available in 5G (powered by Verizon) and Wi-Fi versions.

“With the Razer Edge 5G and Verizon Ultra Wideband you’ll have, in your hands, a full mobile gaming system with a reliable connection that can push ultra-fast speeds, with low lag,” said Brian Higgins, SVP, device and consumer product marketing at Verizon. “In other words, you’ll soon be able to smash the competition, all while giving your favourite gaming chair a bit of a break for the day.”

The handheld has Wi-Fi 6E support for when you want to game at home, alongside a webcam, allowing you to stream directly from the device.

The device comes bundled with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro, though, unfortunately for Canadians, the device is launching in the U.S. only. Canadians would either have to cross the border to pick one up, or wait until the handheld releases in Canada.

The Razer Edge 5G will be available exclusively from Verizon, and the Razer Edge Wi-Fi will be available exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStore locations in January 2023.

The Razer Edge Wi-Fi will cost $399.99 USD (roughly $555 CAD), while the 5G model’s pricing is yet to be decided.

Kraken Kitty V2 Pro

The Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is a direct upgrade of the Kraken Kitty edition headphones, now with interchangeable ears.

The Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is a wired headset with support for Razer’s Chroma RGB lights, that now comes with extra bear and bunny ears, in addition to the original cat ears. Directed at streamers, the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro comes with all three ear types in the box, so you don’t have to spend any extra money to customize your headphones.

Further, with support for Chroma RGB, the ears can react and light up in real-time to whatever is happening on your stream, be it emotes, alerts, and new subscriptions and more.

The headphones feature a detachable cardioid mic, and come with Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers for 7.1 digital surround sound support.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro will be available for preorder in Q4 2022, starting at $199.99 USD (roughly $277 CAD) at Razer.com, RazerStores, and select retailers. Razer is yet to provide Canadian pricing.

Razer Blue Screen

Razer says the green in its products is similar to the green used in regular green screens, which cause its products to become invisible in stream and videos, thus, the company has released a Blue Screen that functions just like a regular green screen would. “Crafted with premium fibers, the Razer Blue Screen allows streamers to create their own worlds and display the most seamless and immersive backgrounds on a wrinkle-free backdrop,” says the company.

Razer’s Bluescreen is completely height adjustable and can stand as tall as 94-inches, which is more than enough for a home streaming setup. Additionally, it is collapsable, can be quickly deployed and has a carrying handle for easy portability.

Razer’s Bluescreen is available now for $149.99 USD (roughly $208 CAD) at Razer.com and Razer Stores.

Razer Kaira Series headsets

At RazerCon, Razer unveiled three new Kaira series headsets designed for the PlayStation 5.

“The new Razer Kaira X, a wired headset, as well as the new Kaira HyperSpeed and Kaira Pro HyperSpeed, which are wireless multi-platform gaming headsets, deliver immersion and untethered freedom,” wrote the company in its news release about the new products.

The new wireless headsets can connect to your console over a 2.4GHz wireless connection to ensure seamless and low-latency audio with a 30-hour battery life on a full charge. Whereas the Razer Kaira Pro HyperSpeed exclusively features haptic feedback powered by Razer HyperSense, “allowing gamers to feel what they hear.”

All three new Kaira headphones feature Razer’s TriForce 50mm drivers for 7.1 digital surround sound support, added clarity and rich, full-range audio, alongside a detachable cardioid microphone.

The Razer Kaira Pro HyperSpeed is available now starting at $199.99 USD (roughly $277 CAD) at Razer.com and at select retailers. Razer is yet to provide Canadian pricing.

The Razer Kaira HyperSpeed is available now starting at $129.99 USD (roughly $180 CAD) at Razer.com and at select retailers. Razer is yet to provide Canadian pricing.

The Razer Kaira X is available now starting at $59.99 USD (roughly $83) at Razer.com and at select retailers. Razer is yet to provide Canadian pricing.

Razer Axon PC Wallpaper app

Razer Axon is the company’s new PC wallpaper application that works hand-in-hand with Chroma RGB-compatible devices. The application offers a range of animated and static wallpapers that react in real time with the company’s Chrom RGB devices. The wallpapers comprise but aren’t limited to, images from video game franchises, Razer wallpapers, specially curated photos and more.

The app is compatible with user-added wallpapers, so you can add whatever you’d like to be displayed on your monitor, and the app will sync it with the RGB on your Razer-owned devices and manage it for you. “Gamers with multiple monitors can enjoy Razer Axon too, with its multi-monitor support, letting gamers truly customize their set-ups like never before,” wrote Razer in its release about the new products.

The app is available to download now.

Upgrades to pre-existing devices

A range of older Razer devices are now available in new colourways.

Razer’s Barracuda wireless multi-platform gaming headset and the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL optical gaming keyboard are now available in Quartz colourway. Additionally, the Razer BlackShark V2 X wired headset, Razer Orochi V2 mobile wireless gaming mouse, and Razer Strider Hybrid mouse mat in large size are also available in Quartz colourway.

The Razer Barracuda Quartz Edition is $159.99 USD (roughly $222 CAD) and will be available in October 2022 at Razer.com and at select retailers. The headset in its original colourway is available for $229.99 CAD.

The Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Quartz Edition is $159.99 USD (roughly $222 CAD) and will be available in October 2022 at Razer.com and at select retailers. The keyboard in its original colourway is available for $199.99 CAD.

The Razer BlackShark V2 X Quartz Edition is $59.99 USD (roughly $83 CAD) and will be available in October 2022 at Razer.com and at select retailers. The headset in its original colourway is available for $79.99 CAD.

The Razer Orochi V2 Quartz Edition is $69.99 USD (roughly $97 CAD) and will be available in October 2022 at Razer.com and at select retailers. The mouse in its original colourway is available for $89.99 CAD.

The Razer Strider Quartz Edition in Large is $29.99 USD (roughly $41 CAD) and will be available in October 2022 at Razer.com and at select retailers. The large-size mat in its original colourway is available for $39.99 CAD.