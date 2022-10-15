Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Oct. 10-16]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Apple TV+

Shantaram [Apple Original]

In the 1980s, a fugitive travels to Bombay to escape, only to get caught up with an enigmatic woman that forces him to choose between freedom and love.

Based on Gregory David Roberts’ novel of the same name, Shantaram was created by Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) and stars Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Richard Roxburgh (Rake), Radhika Apte (Lust Stories) and Alexander Siddig (Game of Thrones).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: October 14th, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Drama thriller

Runtime: 12 episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Shantaram here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.

The full list of what’s coming to Apple TV+ Canada this month can be found here.

Crave

Avenue 5 (Season 2)

Five months after failing to reroute the vessel, the crew struggles to deal with the increasingly unruly passengers.

Avenue 5 was created by Armando Ianucci (Veep) and stars Hugh Laurie (House), Josh Gad (Frozen), Zach Woods (The Office), Rebecca Front (Lewis) and Suzy Nakamura (The West Wing).

Crave release date: October 10th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Monday at 10pm ET)

Genre: Sci-fi comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (about 30 minutes each)

Stream Avenue 5 here.

38 at the Garden

Frank Chi (RBG) directs this documentary about point guard and former Toronto Raptor Jeremy Lin’s landmark 2012 season with New York Knicks.

Crave release date: October 11th, 2022

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: 38 minutes

Stream 38 at the Garden here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War

Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki returns to the battlefield after a new enemy appears.

The Bleach sequel series features the returning voices of Masakazu Morita (Ichigo), Fumiko Orikasa (Rukia), Yuki Matsuoka (Orihime), Noriaki (Uryu) and Hiroki (Yasutora).

Disney+ Canada release date: October 11th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Tuesday

Genre: Anime

Runtime: 52 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War here.

Welcome to Wrexham [Star Original]

This docuseries follows Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as they try to run Welsh soccer team Wrexham FC, the third-oldest club in the world.

It’s worth noting that a second season is in the works.

FX release date: August 24th to October 12th, 2022

Disney+ Canada release date: October 13th, 2022 (all episodes)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 18 episodes (21 to 45 minutes each)

Stream Welcome to Wrexham here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition [Netflix Original]

Montreal’s Antoni Porowski (Queer Eye) hosts this series about home cooks competing to make the best fast and easy dishes for a cash prize.

Netflix Canada release date: October 11th, 2022

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Eight episodes (36 to 38 minutes each)

Stream Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition here.

Island of the Sea Wolves [Netflix Original]

Narrated by Toronto’s Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Island of the Sea Wolves explores the nature and wildlife of beautiful Vancouver Island.

Netflix Canada release date: October 11th, 2022

Genre: Nature documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (40 to 46 minutes each)

Stream Island of the Sea Wolves here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

This week in Netflix news: Netflix revealed a Canadian release date and pricing for its low-cost ad-supported membership tier.

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

Clerks III

After surviving a massive heart attack, Randal Graves teams up with fellow clerks to make a movie about the Quick Stop Convenience store.

Clerks III was written and directed by Kevin Smith (Clerks) and features returning Clerks stars Brian O’Halloran (Dante), Jeff Anderson (Randal), Trevor Fehrman (Elias), Rosario Dawson (Becky), Jason Mewes (Jay) and Smith (Silent Bob).

Original theatrical release date: September 13th, 2022 (limited release)

PVOD release date: October 14th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Clerks III can be purchased for $14.99 on PVOD platforms like iTunes and Google Play.

