Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Sept. 5-11]

Amazon Prime Video

The Serpent Queen

Based on true events, The Serpent Queen follows Catherine de’ Medici, an orphan who marries into the French court and, despite an unfaithful husband and inability to conceive, manages to keep her marriage and rule going.

The Serpent Queen was created by Justin Haythe (A Cure For Wellness) and stars Samantha Horton (Minority Report), Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones), Enzo Cilenti (Game of Thrones), Barry Atsma (The Split) and Nicholas Burns (Nathan Barley).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 11th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Period drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Serpent Queen here. A $5.99 CAD/month subscription to Starz is required. It’s worth noting that The Serpent Queen will also be available on Crave at the same time for a $5.99 Starz membership.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Gutsy [Apple Original]

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton speak with the “gutsy” women who inspire them, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, comedian Wanda Sykes and actress Goldie Hawn.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: September 9th, 2022 (all episodes)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Gutsy here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.

Crave

American Gigolo

After 15 years in prison due to a wrongful conviction, Julian Kaye tries to rebuild his life and reconcile his past as an escort, while Detective Sunday unearths a larger conspiracy related to his imprisonment.

American Gigolo is based on the 1980 film of the same name, was created by David Hollander (Ray Donovan) and stars Jon Bernthal (We Own This City), Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), Rosie O’Donnell (The Rosie O’Donnell Show) and Lizzie Brocheré (American Horror Story: Asylum).

Crave release date: September 9th, 2022 (all episodes)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream American Gigolo here.

The Last Tourist

Across more than 16 countries, Tyson Sadler (Alaska’s Melting Glaciers) examines the global impact that the tourism industry has had on the environment, wildlife and vulnerable communities.

Crave release date: September 9th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Stream The Last Tourist here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Disney+ Day premieres

For its second-ever Disney+ Day, Disney has dropped a bunch of titles on its streaming service.

Here’s the full list:

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA — concert special

Cars on the Road — animated series

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances — special

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory — docuseries

Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs — lyrics-supported versions of the animated films of the same name

Growing Up — docuseries

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder — documentary

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return — documentary

Pinocchio — feature film

Thor: Love and Thunder — feature film

Tierra Incógnita — original series produced in Latin America

Welcome to the Club — The Simpsons short

Additionally, Disney is offering a one-month Disney+ subscription for $1.99 as part of Disney+ Day celebrations.

Reservation Dogs (Season 2)

After Elora takes off for California, Bear seeks a male parental figure, Willie Jack is determined to fix their town and Cheese seeks out his not-grandmother.

Reservation Dogs was created by Sterlin Harjo (This May Be The Last Time) and Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows) and stars Kahnawake, Quebec’s Devery Jacobs (American Gods), Toronto’s D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Murdoch Mysteries), Edmonton’s Paulina Alexis (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) and Lane Factor (debut role).

Hulu premiere date: August 3rd, 2022

Disney+ Canada release date: September 7th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around half an hour each)

Stream Reservation Dogs here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Chef’s Table: Pizza [Netflix Original]

Follow renowned chefs around the world as they craft the best pizzas.

Netflix Canada release date: September 7th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (43 to 47 minutes each)

Stream Chef’s Table: Pizza here.

Cobra Kai (Season 5) [Netflix Original]

Sensei Terry Silver expands the Cobra Kai empire as Johnny Lawrence sets karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused and Daniel LaRusso seeks help from an old friend.

Cobra Kai was created by Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine), Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Harold & Kumar series) and features Ralph Maccio, William Zabka and John Cove reprising their respective Karate Kid roles of Danny, Johnny and Kreese, while Courtney Henggeler (The Big Bang Theory), Xolo Maridueña (Parenthood) and Tanner Buchanan (Designated Survivor) co-star.

Netflix Canada release date: September 9th, 2022

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Cobra Kai here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

