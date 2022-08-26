New on Disney+ Canada: September 2022

Disney has revealed all of the new movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in September.

Noteworthy releases for the month include Thor: Love and Thunder premiere, new She-Hulk episodes, Pinocchio Disney+ Day premiere, Star Wars Andor three-episode premiere and Cars on The Road Disney+ Day season one premiere.

See below for the full list:

September 1st

Mike (New Episodes)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

September 2nd

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10! (Special)

Al David VS. The NFL

Believeland

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Four Falls of Buffalo

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Two Bills

Year of Scab

September 6th

The Patient (S1, New Episode)

September 7th

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S3, New Episode)

American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)

The Bear (S1, New Episode)

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)

Grid (S1)

Maggie (S1, New Episodes)

Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episodes)

Reservation Dogs (S2, Premiere)

Solar Opposites (S3, New Episode)

Tell Me Lies (S1, Premiere)

Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 with Robin Roberts (Special)

September 8th

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Mike (S1, New Episodes)

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)

Wedding Season (S1)

Frozen (Sing-Along Version)

Frozen II (Sing-Along Version)

Pinocchio (Disney+ Day Premiere)

Growing Up (Disney+ Day Season One Premiere)

Terra Incognita (S1)

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney+ Day Premiere)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

Cars on The Road (Disney+ Day Season One Premiere)

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory

September 9th

The Infinite Race

Miracles on the Plains

Rodman: For Better or Worse

Subject to Review (Short)

September 13th

The Patient (S1, New Episode)

September 14th

Short Circuit (S2, New Episode)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S3, New Episode)

American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)

The Bear (S1, New Episode)

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)

Maggie (S1, New Episodes)

Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episodes)

Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)

Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal Er (S8)

First Alaskans (S1)

September 15th

Mike (S1, New Episodes)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

September 16th

Mija

Leave No Trace

Pride: To Be Seen – A Soul of a Nation Presentation

Best in Dough (S1, Premiere)

Coco (Sing-Along Version)

September 19th

Dancin With The Stars (Season 31 Premiere)

September 20th

Reboot (Premiere)

The Patient (S1, New Episode)

September 21st

Chibi Tiny Tales (S1-2)

Andor (3-Episode Premiere)

American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)

Criminal Minds (S13)

El Repatriado (S1)

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)

May It Please the Court (S1, Premiere)

Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episode)

Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)

Rookie Cops (S1)

Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)

Super/Natural (S1)

September 22nd

The Kardashians (Season Two Premiere)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

September 26th

Best in Dough (S1, New Episodes)

Dancing with the Stars (S31, New Live Episode)

September 27th

The Patient (S1, New Episode)

Reasonable Doubt (S1, Premiere)

Reboot (S1, New Episode)

September 28th

Blackish (S5, S8)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season Two Premiere)

Andor (S1, New Episode)

American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)

The D’Amelio Show (S2, Premiere)

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)

May It Please the Court (S1, New Episode)

Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episode)

Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)

Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

September 29th

The Kardashians (S2, New Episode)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

September 30th

Hocus Pocus 2 (Premiere)

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Find out what came to Disney+ Canada in August here.

Image credit: Marvel Studios