New on Crave: September 2022

Bell has announced that a ton of new content coming to Crave in September (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform). You can check out the full list of items below.
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.
September 1st
- The Big Bang Theory: Season 11
- 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
- 1 Queen 5 Queers: Season 2
September 2nd
- A House on the Bayou
- Legends of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
- Mcenroe
- Club Cumming Presents A Queer Comedy Extravaganza!
- The Goldbergs: Season 9
- Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs — Starz
- Alpha and Omega: Family Vacation — Starz
- Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf — Starz
- Josie and the PusseyCats — Starz
- Love & Mercy — Starz
- The Punisher (2004) — Starz
September 3rd
- Sunny Bunnies: Season 6
September 9th
- 3:10 to Yuma — Starz
- Divergent — Starz
- Elizabeth — Starz
- Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest
- Peter Pan (2003) — Starz
- Singles — Starz
- Swordfish — Starz
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant — Starz
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent — Starz
- The Perks of Being A Wallflower — Starz
- American Gigolo: Season 1, Episode 1
- Quickening
- 13 Minutes
- Run Woman Run
- The Last Tourist
September 11th
The Serpent Queen: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz
September 16th
- MTV’s Deliciousness: 3A *Season Premiere*
- Comedy Central’s Crank Yankers: Season 6B
- MTV’s Buckhead Shore: Season 1
- MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant: Season 3B
- Los Espookys: Season 2, Episode 1
- Born to be Wild
- Ella And The Little Sorcerer
- Money Plane
- Running with the Devil
- Crank — Starz
- Cutthroat Island — Starz
- Now You See Me — Starz
- The Devil You Know — Starz
September 21st
- Kabul Airport @9pm
September 23rd
- The Amazing Race Canada: Season 8
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
- Apocalypse Now Redux — Starz
- Now You See Me 2 — Starz
- Private Property — Starz
- Twins — Starz
- Jockey
September 25th
- Iron Man: Armoured Adventures: Season 1, episodes 1-25
September 26th
- Sonic Boom: Season 2, Episodes 1-26
September 30th
- Chris Locke: Captain Bones
- Nothing Compares
- Returning Home
- Ramy: Season 3
Leaving Crave in September
- Night of the Kings (September 2nd)
- Black Bear (September 3rd)
- The Broken Hearts Gallery (September 3rd)
- Awakening The Zodiac (September 6th)
- Bobbleheads: The Movie (September 8th)
- Possesor: Uncut (September 10th)
- Made By Destruction: Season 2 (September 10th)
- The Little Things (September 16th)
- Boys vs. Girls (September 21st)
- Save Yourselves! (September 21st)
- The Witches (2020) (September 24th)
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 (September 25th)
- Stardust (2020) (September 26th)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (September 29th)
- Aap Mujhe AchAch Lagne Lage (September 30th)
- Agar Tum Nah Hote (September 30th)
- Andaaz (September 30th)
- Auzaar (September 30th)
- Bhagam Bhag (September 30th)
- Buddy Games (September 30th)
- Chal Mere Bhai (September 30th)
- Dil (Septemer 30th)
- Dil Ka Rishta (September 30th)
- Darcy Michael Goes TO Church (September 30th)
- Debra Digiovanni: Here’s the Things (September 30th)
- Ek Ajnabee (September 30th)
- Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (September 30th)
- Graham Chittenden: Reluctant Adult (September 30th)
- Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (September 30th)
- Judas and the Black Messiah (September 30th)
- Love Love Love (September 30th)
- Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (Septembe 30th)
- Masti (September 30th)
- Misbehaviour (September 30th)
- Nerd & Monsters: Season 1 (September 30th)
- No Country for Old Men (September 30th)
- Rudraksh (September 30th)
- Rupaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 1 (September 30th)
- Saajan Ki Saheli (September 30th)
Sea Fever (September 30th)
- Shool (September 30th)
- Spell (September 30th)
- Spontaneous (September 30th)
- The Empty Man (September 30th)
- The Nest (September 30th)
- Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke (September 30th)
- Zo Zo Zombie: Season 2 (September 30th)
- Cafe de Flore (September 30th)
- Dr. Cabbie (September 30th)
- Half Baked (September 30th)
- I Am Bruce Lee (September 30th)
- The English Patient (September 30th)
- The Matrix (September 30th)
- The Wiz (September 30th)
- Young Frankenstein (September 30th)
