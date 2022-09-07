Disney offering one-month Disney+ memberships for $1.99 for Disney+ Day

Disney has kicked off a limited-time promotion on Disney+ subscriptions for Disney+ Day, its day-long celebration of the eponymous streaming service.

From September 8th at 12am ET/9pm PT to September 20th at 2:59am ET/11:59am PT, Canadians can snag a one-month Disney+ membership for $1.99 CAD, down from the $11.99 monthly fee. This offer will be available to new and returning Disney+ subscribers.

The offer coincides with Disney+ on September 8th, at which time Disney will drop a slew of new content on the streaming service, including Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return and Pinocchio.

Also this week is D23, the company’s biannual convention celebrating all of its brands. As part of this event, a variety of announcements are expected to be made regarding Marvel and Star Wars shows, films and games, among other reveals.

