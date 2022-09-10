Here are Disney’s D23 expo’s Star Wars and Marvel updates

Here’s a roundup of all the news from Saturday, September 10th at Disney’s D23 expo.

These are more of the third-party movies from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios. Most are hitting Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Star Wars & Lucasfilm

Mandalorian comes back in 2023 – coming to Disney+

“You are a Mandalorian no more.” The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming in 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/e2MJFlAucw — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

Tales of the Jedi is coming on October 26th – coming to Disney+

Two Stories of Fate. One Destiny. #TalesOfTheJedi is coming to @DisneyPlus. All six Original shorts are streaming on October 26. pic.twitter.com/X1tUKlZ7tf — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

The Bad Batch returns on January 4th – coming to Disney+

#TheBadBatch returns with a 2-episode premiere January 4, 2023. #D23Expo — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022

Willow coming to November 30th – coming to Disney+

This November, the magic returns. ✨ Watch the new trailer for #Willow, an epic new Original series streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OfY4kFPd0g — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

Brand new trailer for Andor – coming to Disney+ September 21st

All for the Rebellion. Watch the brand-new trailer for #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, and experience the three-episode premiere streaming September 21, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/w1TiVyBS8t — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022

Marvel Studios

Fantastic Four coming on November 8th – coming to theatres

Just announced at #D23Expo, Matt Shakman to direct Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four. In theaters November 8, 2024. pic.twitter.com/cXlATT1c9O — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 10, 2022

Secret Invasions is coming in 2023 – coming to Disney+

"I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want." Marvel Studios' #SecretInvasion, an Original series, streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/54ZeNLhkSg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 10, 2022

Werewolf by Night coming on October 7th – Coming to Disney+

☁️🌕 𝔚𝔢𝔯𝔢𝔴𝔬𝔩𝔣 𝔟𝔶 𝔑𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱 pic.twitter.com/3bGEBNbwpM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 10, 2022

Don Cheadle will return for Armor Wars – coming to Disney+

Just announced at #D23Expo, Don Cheadle will return in Marvel Studios’ Armor Wars, coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Ac3nj6LYui — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 10, 2022

Other announcements include a Marvel Thunderbolts update. The movie will have the likes of Yalena Belova (Florence Pugh), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Red Justice (David Harbour), Valentina Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

The Leader from The Incredible Hulk back in 2008 will serve as the antagonist for the fourth Captain America movie, Captain America: New World Order. It will star Anthony Mackie and hit theatres on May 3rd, 2024.

