New on Prime Video: September 2022

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and September 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):

September 1st

The Girl On The Train

DC’s Stargirl: Season 3

September 2nd

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Original)

September 5th

Rick & Morty: Season 6 — on Adult Swim Channel

September 6th

Petite Maman

September 8th

Last Seen Alive

September 9th

Flight/Risk (Amazon Original)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1- 2

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Seasons 1-2

The Real Housewives of OC: Seasons 1-2

September 11th

The Serpent Queen — on Starz Channel

September 16th

The Grand Tour: Season 5 (Amazon Original)

Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original)

Summer House: Seasons 1-2

Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-2

Southern Charm

Mobius

September 17th

First Love

September 18th

Seal Team — on Paramount+ Channel

September 19th

Vampire Academy — on W Network

September 22nd

Survivor — Global Channel

Chicago Fire/Med/PD on Citytv+

September 23rd

Dog

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Seasons 1-2

Top Chef: Seasons 1-2

Million Dollar Listing NY: Seasons 1-2

September 26th

Infinite Storm

September 30th

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon Original)

The Capture: Season 2

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

Below Deck Mediterranean: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Prime Video

Angel (September 1st)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (September 1st)

The Secrets We Keep (September 11th)

Image credit: Prime Video