SanDisk memory and drives are up to 38 percent off

Heading back to school, or possibly mandated to go to work in a physical office? SanDisk has your back and has discounted select memory and drives by up to 38 percent off.
Below are all of the offers:
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD Up to 2000MB/s for $205.99 (save $49)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-I Card for $55.99 (save $15.60)
- SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD – Up to 1050MB/s for $107.99 (save $27)
- SanDisk 64GB 10-Pack Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 Flash Drive (10x64GB) for $89.95 (save $24.67)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card for $22.49 (save $6.50)
- SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone and USB Type-C Devices for $76.99 (save $18)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme for Mobile Gaming microSD UHS-I Card for $39.99 (save $10)
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB CompactFlash Memory Card for $111.99 (save $43)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $28.99 (save $7)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada