How to watch Geoff Keighley’s Gamescom: Opening Night Live

Gamescom, Germany’s annual big gaming convention, is set to run this year from August 24th to the 28th.

To kick off the show, Geoff Keighley, the Canadian creator of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, will once again hold a major ‘Opening Night Live’ showcase. Like the other shows Keighley produces, Opening Night Live will feature a slew of trailers and announcements for both previously confirmed and brand-new titles.

When is it?

Opening Night Live will begin today, August 23rd, at 11am PT/2pm ET. It will run for approximately two hours.

Where to tune in

Those interested in watching Opening Night Live can do so worldwide via the official Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels.

What to expect

Altogether, Keighley has promised that over 30 games will be featured during Opening Night Live.

✈️ to Germany we go for @gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday! Here's the hype trailer I edited to get us ready for a big show, with 30+ games live on stage in front of thousands of fans! Watch (or co-stream) Tuesday at 8p CEST/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/THQs52Xzh6 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 19, 2022

Here’s what’s confirmed to make an appearance:

Borderlands (unclear which game)

The Callisto Protocol

The Expanse: Telltale Series

Goat Simulator 3

Gotham Knights

High on Life

Hogwarts Legacy

Honkai Star Rail

Lies of P

New IP from Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds

The Outlast Trials

Return to Monkey Island

Sonic Frontiers

It’s worth noting that Gotham Knights and Outlast Trials are both Canadian; the former is being developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, while the latter comes from fellow Montreal studio Red Barrels.

Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for coverage of Opening Night Live.

In related news, Keighley also just confirmed that The Game Awards will return for its ninth annual show on December 8th, 2022. More details will be revealed in the fall.

Image credit: Gamescom