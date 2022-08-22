Metrolinx releasing DC superhero-themed Presto cards at Fan Expo

Fan Expo Canada is on the way, and Metrolinx is celebrating with new Presto cards.

Metrolinx is introducing limited-edition DC-themed Presto cards, which will be available at Fan Expo. The Presto cards are collectible items with designs by four renowned DC artists: Jason Fabok, Tim Sale, Yanick Paquette and Gary Frank.

There are five options: Superman, Wonder Woman, The Joker and two designs with Batman.

A total of 5,000 collectible Presto cards will be available at the Metrolinx booth from August 25th to August 28th. These cards cost $35 plus tax.

Source: Metrolinx