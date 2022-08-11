Google Pixel Buds Pro get firmware update with bug fixes and ‘improvements’

Google’s newest wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro, got a day-one update and now another firmware patch that’s “slowly rolling out” over the next week.

Google detailed the firmware update in a post on the Pixel Buds Help support page, noting that it “contains general bug fixes and improvements.” Unfortunately, it’s not entirely clear what that entails, but hopefully, the update fixes any issues Pixel Buds Pro owners are dealing with.

This update brings the Pixel Buds Pro firmware up to version 2.14 — the day-one patch was version 2.12.

9to5Google notes that the Pixel Buds app (or preferences page on Pixel devices) refers to the update as “120+release_2.12_signed to 122+release_2.14_signed,” which seems like it could get confusing for users.

To perform the update, open the Pixel Buds app or preferences page on your smartphone, head to ‘More settings,’ > ‘Firmware update,’ and tap ‘Manual update available.’ The update process can take a few minutes — once downloaded, the earbuds will reboot and run a ‘Checking the update…’ process. Finally, the app notes that the Pixel Buds Pro case will also update once users store the earbuds for about 10 minutes.

Interestingly, it took Google three months to roll out the first update to its budget Pixel Buds A-Series. Hopefully, the rapid updates to the Buds Pro indicate the company is more focused on supporting these earbuds (and not that they’re buggy enough to require multiple, rapid patches).

Source: Google Via: 9to5Google