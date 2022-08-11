Humble is offering a Resident Evil bundle with a part of proceeds going to charity

Humble Bundle is currently offering a “Resident Evil Decades Of Horror” bundle, with part of the proceeds going to Direct Relief and its humanitarian crisis relief efforts in Ukraine.

The bundle includes the following titles and add-ons:

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Village 50 percent off oupon

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

The bundle can be divided into three separate bundles with different pricing.

The first bundle is a three-item bundle and includes Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil and Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1. It costs $1.28.

The second bundle is a seven-item bundle and includes Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1, Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition and Resident Evil 6. It costs $12.84.

The third bundle is a 12-item bundle and includes all the games and add-ons in the bullet list mentioned above. It costs $38.53.

The amount you pay for the bundles goes to three different destinations — Capcom Japan, Humble and Direct Relief.

For the first $1.28-valued bundle, $1.02 goes to Capcom, $0.06 goes to Direct Relief, and $0.20 goes to Humble.

For the second $12.84-valued bundle, $10.28 goes to Capcom, $0.64 goes to Direct Relief, and $1.92 goes to Humble.

For the third $38.53-valued bundle, $30.82 goes to Capcom, $1.93 goes to Direct Relief, and $5.78 goes to Humble.

At the time of publication of this story, Humble has raised over $$64,391 CAD. The bundle will remain available until Wednesday, August 24th.

Click here to learn more about the “Resident Evil Decades Of Horror” bundle or to purchase it.

Image credit: Capcom