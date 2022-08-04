Xbox introduces Game Pass family plan in Colombia and Ireland

Microsoft is testing out a new Xbox Game Pass family plan in Colombia and Ireland, the Redmond, Washington-based company has announced.

The new plan will allow multiple users to share Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits under one subscription, making it easy to play games with friends and family across console, PC, and the cloud.

Under one subscription, you can add up to four people, as long as all of them are in the same country as you. Each member gets access to their personal Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about an Xbox Game Pass family plan. Back in March, leaks indicated that Microsoft has a family plan up its sleeve, and it’s just coming to fruition.

Gamers in Colombia and Ireland can access the new plan by signing up for the “Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview” Game Pass plan in the Microsoft Store, after which, the preview will convert whatever time is left on your existing plan to the new family plan, “based upon the monetary value of the old membership,” says Microsoft.

Microsoft did not mention when it plans to introduce the new plan to other countries.

Check out what’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early August 2022 here.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox